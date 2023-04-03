Search icon
IIT JAM 2023 scorecard expected today at jam.iitg.ac.in, know how to check

This year, a total of 68,274 applicants registered for JAM 2023, and 54,714 of them appeared for the test.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 06:44 AM IST

File photo

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati to release the scorecard for IIT JAM 2023 today, April 3. Candidates can download the IIT JAM scorecard from the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

IIT Guwahati declared the JAM 2023 result on March 22, 2023. IIT Guwahati JAM 2023 was conducted on February 12, 2023. Candidates can download the IIT JAM Result 2023 by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in. IIT JAM Exam 2023 was held for a total of seven subjects -Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA) and Physics (PH).

This year, a total of 68,274 applicants registered for JAM 2023, and 54,714 of them appeared for the test. JAM 2023 scores are used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.

The exam was an objective type, with three types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. 

How to Download IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard: 

  • Visit the official website of IIT Guwahati at jam.iitg.ac.in.
  • Click on the “Download IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard” link
  • Enter the login details.
  • Your IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

