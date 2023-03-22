Search icon
IIT JAM 2023 Result to be declared today at jam.iitg.ac.in, know how to download

Once released, candidates can download the IIT JAM Result 2023 by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 06:43 AM IST

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati to release the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 result today, March 22, 2023. IIT Guwahati conducted the JAM 2023 on February 12, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the IIT JAM Result 2023 by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

The JAM Exam 2023 was held for a total of seven subjects -Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA) and Physics (PH).

IIT JAM Result 2023: Steps to Download 

Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.
Click on the “Download IIT JAM 2023 Result” link
Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
Your IIT JAM Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

JAM 2023 scores are used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.

The exam was objective type, with three types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. 

