Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

IIT JAM 2023 Result declared at joaps.iitg.ac.in, direct link here

IIT JAM Exam 2023 was held for a total of seven subjects -Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA) and Physics (PH).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

IIT JAM 2023 Result declared at joaps.iitg.ac.in, direct link here
File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has declared the result of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 result today, March 22, 2023. IIT Guwahati JAM 2023 was conducted on February 12, 2023. Candidates can download the IIT JAM Result 2023 by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

IIT JAM Exam 2023 was held for a total of seven subjects -Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA) and Physics (PH).

IIT JAM Result 2023: Steps to Download 

  • Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.
  • Click on the “Download IIT JAM 2023 Result” link
  • Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
  • Your IIT JAM Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

JAM 2023 scores are used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.

The exam was objective type, with three types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. 

IIT JAM result 2023 direct link

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times bride-to-be Kiara Advani absolutely nailed bridal looks, see pics
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Who is 'Orry' Orhan Awatramani, best friend of Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena and more
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned into Indian Navy: Know features, weapons of stealth mission vessel
From Hera Pheri to Selfiee: Bollywood's biggest south remakes starring Akshay Kumar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone update hints at new AirPods and case
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.