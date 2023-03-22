IIT JAM 2023 Result declared at joaps.iitg.ac.in, direct link here

File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has declared the result of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 result today, March 22, 2023. IIT Guwahati JAM 2023 was conducted on February 12, 2023. Candidates can download the IIT JAM Result 2023 by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

IIT JAM Exam 2023 was held for a total of seven subjects -Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA) and Physics (PH).

IIT JAM Result 2023: Steps to Download

Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.

Click on the “Download IIT JAM 2023 Result” link

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your IIT JAM Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

JAM 2023 scores are used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.

The exam was objective type, with three types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

IIT JAM result 2023 direct link