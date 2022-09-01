Search icon
IIT JAM 2023: Registration to begin soon at jam.iitg.ac.in, know important dates here

IIT Guwahati will accept the application form for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 examination from September 7 to October 11.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 06:02 PM IST

File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati to begin the application process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 exam soon. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 12, 2023. The registration process will begin on September 7 and will end on October 11, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IIT JAM on jam.iitg.ac.in.

The result will be announced on March 22, 2022. The online application for admission will be done from April 11 to April 25, 2022.

The application fee is Rs 1800 for one test paper for all categories and Rs 2500 for two test papers and Rs 900 for one test paper for females (All Categories)/ SC/ ST/ PwD and Rs 1250/- for two test papers.

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in SEVEN different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH).

JAM 2023 scores are likely to be used by around 30 CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, and SLIET for over 2300 seats.

 

