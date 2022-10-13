Search icon
IIT JAM 2023: Registration deadline extended till October 14 on jam.iitg.ac.in, know how to apply

IIT JAM 2023 will be conducted on February 12, 2023 in Computer Based Test (CBT) format.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 07:24 AM IST

The application last date for the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test (IIT JAM) has been extended till October 14, 2022. IIT Guwahati is the administering body of IIT JAM. Earlier the last date to apply for IIT JAM was October 12, which has been extended now. 

According to the official schedule, IIT JAM 2023 will be conducted in 7 subjects including Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH).

On the other hand, the IIT JAM 2023 question paper will have 3 types of questions - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

IIT JAM 2023: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jam.iitg.c.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Application Portal' link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new login/registration page would open

Step 4: Here, register yourself and log in using the generated credentials

Step 5: Fill out the IIT JAM 2023 Application Form

Step 6: Enter required details and upload necessary documents. 

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

JAM 2023 scores are likely to be used by around 30 CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, and SLIET for over 2300 seats.

