IIT Guwahati to end JAM 2023 registration today: How to apply, list of colleges to offer admission here

IIT JAM 2023 | Photo: PTI

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati will end the Joint Admissions test for Masters (JAM) 2023 registration today at the official website-- jam.iitg.ac.in. The JAM Exam 2023 will be held by the IIT Guwahati.

The JAM 2023 exam is being conducted to fill over 2300 seats in various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET and over 3000 seats in various PG programmes at IITs. The last date to submit the IIT JAM 2023 registrations is October 11. The JAM 2023 application process will open on September 7.

IIT JAM 2023: How to submit application

Visit the official website for IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for JAM 2023 Application Portal

Enter your credentials such as name, date of birth, email ID and other information

Fill in the application form and upload all documents asked for

Pay the application and exam fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future references.

As per the schedule issued by IIT Guwahati, JAM 2023 exam will be conducted on February 12, 2023. The PG entrance exam will be held in a CBT mode for seven subjects - Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics and Physics.

Read: DUET PG 2022 Admit card to release on this date: How to download hall ticket for Delhi University admission here