IIT JAM 2023 application correction process to begin on THIS date: All important details here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will begin the application correction window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2023) examination on November 10, at the official website-- jam.iitg.ac.in. "Changes to certain data in the application will be permitted from November 10," reads the official website.
The IITM JAM 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on February 12, 2023, and the results will be declared on March 22, 2023. JAM 2023 Examination will be conducted in eight zones. IITM JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH).
Read: Rajasthan Pre DElEd result 2022 DECLARED at panjiyakpredeled.in: Here's how and where to check
IIT JAM 2023: How to edit
IIT JAM 2023 Registration: Check complete schedule here
IIT JAM 2023: Paper pattern
The JAM exam will be three hours long and all the seven papers will be conducted in English medium. There will be a total of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The entire paper will be divided into three sections A, B, and C. All sections are compulsory. As per the notification, the paper pattern will consist of objective-type questions in the following pattern.