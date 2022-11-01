Search icon
IIT JAM 2023 application correction process to begin on THIS date: All important details here

IIT JAM 2023 application correction window will be opened on November 10 at the official website-- jam.iitg.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 07:37 PM IST

IIT JAM 2023 | Photo: PTI

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will begin the application correction window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2023) examination on November 10, at the official website-- jam.iitg.ac.in. "Changes to certain data in the application will be permitted from November 10," reads the official website. 

The IITM JAM 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on February 12, 2023, and the results will be declared on March 22, 2023. JAM 2023 Examination will be conducted in eight zones. IITM JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). 

IIT JAM 2023: How to edit 

  • Visit the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JOAPS 2023: Candidate Portal”
  • Open the IIT JAM 2023 Application form
  • Make changes to your application form accordingly
  • Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

IIT JAM 2023 Registration: Check complete schedule here

  • Online application for the examination: September 7 to October 11
  • JAM 2023 examination: February 12, 2023
  • Declaration of JAM 2023 Results: March 22, 2023
  • Online application for admission: April 11 to 25, 2022

IIT JAM 2023: Paper pattern

The JAM exam will be three hours long and all the seven papers will be conducted in English medium. There will be a total of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The entire paper will be divided into three sections A, B, and C. All sections are compulsory. As per the notification, the paper pattern will consist of objective-type questions in the following pattern.

