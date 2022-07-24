Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IIT JAM 2023 date released at jam.iitg.ac.in, registrations to begin on September 7

IIT JAM 2023 registration process as per the schedule will begin on September 7 and will end on October 11, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 07:33 AM IST

IIT JAM 2023 date released at jam.iitg.ac.in, registrations to begin on September 7
File photo

Indian Institute of Technology (Guwahati) has released the exam schedule for IIT JAM 2023. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 12, 2023. The registration process will begin on September 7 and will end on October 11, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IIT JAM on jam.iitg.ac.in.

The result will be announced on March 22, 2022. The online application for admission will be done from April 11 to April 25, 2022.

The application fee is Rs 1800 for one test paper for all categories and Rs 2500 for two test papers and Rs 900 for one test paper for females (All Categories)/ SC/ ST/ PwD and Rs 1250/- for two test papers.

IIT JAM 2023: Official website

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in SEVEN different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH).

JAM 2023 scores likely to be used by around 30 CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET for over 2300 seats.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi man's body found stuffed in a refrigerator
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.