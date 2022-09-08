Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IIT JAM 2023 application process begins at jam.iitg.ac.in, check direct link, steps to apply

Candidates who want to appear for IIT JAM 2023 Exam can visit www.jam.iitg.ac.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 12, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

IIT JAM 2023 application process begins at jam.iitg.ac.in, check direct link, steps to apply
File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has begun the application process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 exam. The application process began on September 7, 2022, and will go on till October 11, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for IIT JAM 2023 Exam can visit the official website - www.jam.iitg.ac.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 12, 2023. The result of the IIT JAM 2023 Exam will be out on March 22, 2022. 

Candidates who are interested to apply for IIT JAM 2023 should be graduates from any recognised university. Candidates who are in their final year/semester can also apply. If selected, they will then have to present their passing certificate by September 1, 2023.

IIT JAM 2023 Application Link 

According to the official schedule, IIT JAM 2023 will be conducted in 7 subjects including Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH).

On the other hand, the IIT JAM 2023 question paper will have 3 types of questions - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

IIT JAM 2023: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jam.iitg.c.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Application Portal' link on the homepage.

READ | CUET UG Answer Key 2022 expected to release TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check steps to download

Step 3: A new login/registration page would open

Step 4: Here, register yourself and log in using the generated credentials

Step 5: Fill out the IIT JAM 2023 Application Form

Step 6: Enter required details and upload necessary documents. 

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

JAM 2023 scores are likely to be used by around 30 CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, and SLIET for over 2300 seats.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result DECLARED at neet.nta.nic.in: See where, how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.