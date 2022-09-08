IIT JAM 2023 application process begins at jam.iitg.ac.in, check direct link, steps to apply

File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has begun the application process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 exam. The application process began on September 7, 2022, and will go on till October 11, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for IIT JAM 2023 Exam can visit the official website - www.jam.iitg.ac.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 12, 2023. The result of the IIT JAM 2023 Exam will be out on March 22, 2022.

Candidates who are interested to apply for IIT JAM 2023 should be graduates from any recognised university. Candidates who are in their final year/semester can also apply. If selected, they will then have to present their passing certificate by September 1, 2023.

According to the official schedule, IIT JAM 2023 will be conducted in 7 subjects including Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH).

On the other hand, the IIT JAM 2023 question paper will have 3 types of questions - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

IIT JAM 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jam.iitg.c.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Application Portal' link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new login/registration page would open

Step 4: Here, register yourself and log in using the generated credentials

Step 5: Fill out the IIT JAM 2023 Application Form

Step 6: Enter required details and upload necessary documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

JAM 2023 scores are likely to be used by around 30 CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, and SLIET for over 2300 seats.