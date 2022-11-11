IIT JAM 2023: Application correction window opens at jam.iitg.ac.in, know how to edit

File photo

The application correction window for Joint Admission Test for Master (JAM) 2023 has been opened by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. Candidates can make changes in the applications through the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in, joaps.iitg.ac.in. The last date to make changes to JAM 2023 registration is November 30, 2022. JAM 2023 is scheduled to be held on February 12.

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH).

JAM 2023 scores are used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.

The candidates can make changes in the application form or can change/correct any document(s) uploaded on the official website. However, candidates cannot make changes in their name, test city, nationality, mobile number, and email ID.

Also Read: UPSC Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for Stenographer post on upsc.gov.in, know how to apply

IIT JAM 2023: How to edit application form