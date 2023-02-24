IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key objection window set to open today at jam.iitg.ac.in, know result date

File Photo

Indian Institute of Technology of Guwahati held the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters on February 12, 2023. The answer keys for IIT JAM were later released on February 23, 2023, at - www.jam.iitg.ac.in. As per the latest schedule, the IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key objeci=tion window is all set to open today - February 24, 2023, and will close on February 26, 2023. The time of the closing is not specified by the institution as yet.

IIT JAM Answer Key 2023 Direct Link to Download

IIT JAM 2023 Exam was held on February 12, 2023, in two shifts and sessions - forenoon and afternoon. The subjects included were Chemistry, Geology, and Mathematics in the first shift and Biotechnology, Economics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics in the second shift.

IIT JAM Answer Key 2023: Steps to download, raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jam.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'JOAPS 2023 Candidate Portal'

Step 3: Select login and enter your details

Step 4: Download the answer key and take a printout of the same

Step 5: If you have any objections to the answer key, fill in the details, and submit the form

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use.

For the unversed, the IIT JAM Result 2023 is all set to release on March 22, 2023, and the online applications will begin on April 11 and end on April 25, 2023, according to the official schedule. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for more updates.