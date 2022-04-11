IIT JAM 2022: IIT Roorkee releases admission forms at jam.iitr.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology has begun the admission process for IIT Joint Admission Test (JAM). The last date to apply for IIT JAM 2022 is May 11, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitr.ac.in.

Candidates who have qualified JAM 2022 held on February 13, 2022, can apply for admission to IITs in the academic year 2022-23.

The application fee for admission is Rs 600/- for candidates of any category. The fee must be paid online only using credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ UPI. Challan payment is not accepted. Fee is non-refundable.

Applications can be submitted on JAM 2022 website from April 11, 2022 onwards, after paying the fee. However, the option for filling up the Program choices will be available till the last date of application (May 11, 2022).

Important Dates for Admission through JAM 2022

- Submission of Application Form for Admission on JOAPS: April 11 - May 11, 2022

- Last date of rectification of defective documents/receipt of requests for Change of Category with valid documents: May 12, 2022

- Declaration of First Admission List: June 01, 2022

- Last Date for Payment of Seat Booking Fee through Online Process for First Admission List: June 06, 2022

- Declaration of Second Admission List: June 16, 2022

- Last Date for Payment of Seat Booking Fee through Online Process for Second Admission List: June 20, 2022

- Opening and Closing of Withdrawal Option: June 25, 2022 - June 30, 2022

- Declaration of Third Admission List: June 25, 2022

- Last Date for Payment of Seat Booking Fee through Online Process for Third Admission List: June 30, 2022

- Declaration of Fourth and Final Admission List: July 06, 2022

- Last Date for Payment of Seat Booking Fee through Online Process for Fourth/Final Admission List: July 08, 2022

- Closure of Admissions through JAM 2022: July 11, 2022