IIT JAM 2022 Hall Ticket: IIT Roorkee releases admit card for Joint Admission Test for Masters at jam.iitr.ac.in

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 admit card has been released by the IIT Roorkee on January 16. Candidates can download the IIT JAM admit card 2022 through the official website, jam.iitr.ac.in. JAM 2022 will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. IIT JAM 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on February 13.
IIT JAM is for the admission to MSc, Integrated MSc, and PhD, and several other Post Graduate degrees at the Indian Institute of Science, IISC Bangalore, and the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT. As an admission criterion, many NITs also accept the JAM score.
IIT JAM 2022: Important dates
JAM 2022 exam: February 13, 2022
JAM 2022 result: March 22, 2022
Submission of Application Form: April 11-25, 2022
First admission list: June 1, 2022
Second admission list: June 16, 2022
Third Admission list: June 25, 2022
Final admission list: July 5, 2022
Closure of JAM admissions: July 11, 2022
IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: Steps to Download
IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card Direct Link: joaps.iitr.ac.in