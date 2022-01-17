IIT JAM 2022 Hall Ticket: IIT Roorkee releases admit card for Joint Admission Test for Masters at jam.iitr.ac.in

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 admit card has been released by the IIT Roorkee on January 16. Candidates can download the IIT JAM admit card 2022 through the official website, jam.iitr.ac.in. JAM 2022 will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. IIT JAM 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on February 13.

IIT JAM is for the admission to MSc, Integrated MSc, and PhD, and several other Post Graduate degrees at the Indian Institute of Science, IISC Bangalore, and the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT. As an admission criterion, many NITs also accept the JAM score.

IIT JAM 2022: Important dates

JAM 2022 exam: February 13, 2022

JAM 2022 result: March 22, 2022

Submission of Application Form: April 11-25, 2022

First admission list: June 1, 2022

Second admission list: June 16, 2022

Third Admission list: June 25, 2022

Final admission list: July 5, 2022

Closure of JAM admissions: July 11, 2022

IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Go to the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in On the homepage, click on the JAM admit card link A new window will open on the display screen Enter your required details and login The IIT JAM admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card Direct Link: joaps.iitr.ac.in