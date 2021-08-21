IIT JAM 2022: Application process to begin on THIS date â€“ Check eligibility, last date and other details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to begin the application process for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 from August 31, 2021. The last date to apply for IIT JAM 2022 is October 11, 2021. Candidates can apply through the official website, jam.iitr.ac.in after August 31, 2021.

For the year 2022, the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee will be the organizing institute for JAM 2022 exam. IIT JAM 2022 Computer Based Test online is scheduled to be conducted on February 13, 2022.

IIT JAM is for the admission to MSc, Integrated MSc, and PhD, and several other Post Graduate degrees at the Indian Institute of Science, IISC Bangalore, and the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT. As an admission criterion, many NITs also accept the JAM score.

Eligibility Requirements:

- All candidates admitted through JAM should have a Bachelor’s degree.

- In the qualifying degree, the aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI without rounding-off (taking into account all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries, all years combined) should be at least 55% or 5.5 out of 10 for General/OBC (NCL)/EWS category candidates, and 50% or 5.0 out of 10 for SC/ST and PwD category candidates.

- Foreign nationals with Indian degrees are eligible to apply, subject to the admitting institute’s policy.

- At the time of admission, all admitted candidates will have to submit a Physical Fitness certificate from a registered medical practitioner in the prescribed form.

At the time of admission, the admitted candidates may also have to undergo a Physical Fitness test by a medical board constituted by the Admitting Institute. In case candidates are not found physically fit to pursue their chosen course of study, their admission is liable to be cancelled.