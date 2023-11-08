Headlines

Education

IIT, IIM, IPS and then IAS, meet woman who has cracked all exams, know the key for her success

Today, we will tell you about IAS officer Divya Mittal from Rewari, Haryana who secured 68th rank at the All India level in 2012 UPSC CSE. Before UPSC, she passed the difficult IIT and IIM exams.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

The quickest path to success is one that involves a lot of hard work and determination. Each and every candidate who is preparing for the UPSC Civil Service Exam knows how important it is to concentrate and prepare without getting sidetracked. Today, we will tell you about IAS officer Divya Mittal from Rewari, Haryana who secured 68th rank at the All India level in 2012 UPSC CSE. Before UPSC, she passed the difficult IIT and IIM exams. She earned her engineering degree from the esteemed IIT Delhi. Later, she obtained an MBA from IIM Bangalore.

According to Divya Mittal, to achieve their goals and give their preparation for the IIT, IIM, and UPSC top priority, one must remain committed and focused. 

Here are some UPSC tips shared by IAS Divya Mittal 

IAS officer Divya Mittal who is the District Magistrate (DM) of Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur said that she triumphed over all the exams and struggles by implementing a few tactics. 

IAS officer Divya Mittal says that one of the primary sources of distractions is using a mobile device, and she adds that most people don't account for the enormous amount of time they spend using various mobile apps.

IAS officer Divya Mittal advises weekly monitoring of phone use and app usage to cut down on mobile usage.

Another tip is to turn off the internet or avoid using the phone. 

IAS officer Divya Mittal suggests that to avoid dozing off and falling back asleep, one should keep the alarm on full volume but away from the bed.

She suggested taking a brief break after lengthy, concentrated study sessions; a 30-minute break is appropriate after two hours or 90 minutes of study.

Her advice is to practise "tratak meditation" by keeping your eyes fixed on a pencil or specific spot on the wall to improve focus.

