IIT Guwahati launches new 4-year progam for THIS course, application process to begin from...check details here

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati announced the launch of its new four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) Program in Biomedical Science and Engineering. The program will be offered by the Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology (JBMSHST) at IIT Guwahati. A key highlight of the program will include the collaborative learning experience with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati.

Application details for IIT Guwahati new Science program

The application process for the program will begin on 25th April 2025 and will remain open until 25th May 2025. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official website at https://iitg.ac.in/acad/ or https://iitg.ac.in/iitg_academic?aca=school-of-health-science-and-technology for detailed information and to submit their applications. For any queries, applicants may write to shst_off@iitg.ac.in.

The program will offer a strong academic foundation with comprehensive coursework spanning pre-clinical, para-clinical, and clinical domains. Students will gain hands-on skill development through specialised engineering modules designed to bridge the gap between technology and healthcare.

A key feature of the program is the clinical immersion experience, where students will have the opportunity to interact with leading surgeons and medical practitioners. Additionally, the curriculum boasts a cross-institutional learning framework in collaboration with AIIMS Guwahati and NIPER Guwahati to ensure exposure to diverse perspectives in biomedical science and engineering.

The program curriculum is designed to be multidisciplinary and future-focused, encompassing a wide range of subjects including Mechanics, Electrical and Electronic Systems, Mathematical modelling, Design and Prototyping, and Bioinformatics. In addition to this, students will also engage with advanced topics such as: Biomedical devices, Pharmacology, Informatics and AI in medicine, Bioinstrumentation, Sensors and wearable devices

This diverse program curriculum will equip students with the knowledge and skills required to innovate at the intersection of engineering and healthcare. From a career perspective, graduates of the program will find opportunities across a wide range of domains, including bioinstrumentation, biomedical devices, pharmacology and therapeutics, bioinformatics, and artificial intelligence, as well as research and development in health technology.

