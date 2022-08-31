GATE 2023 registration starts at gate.iitk.ac.in: Important dates, how to apply here

GATE 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 registration process has been started at the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in by Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. The last date to apply for the examination is September 30. The GATE 2023 admit card will be available on January 3, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023.

GATE 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitk.ac.in. Click on Login link available on the home page. Enter the registration details and click on submit. Now, login to the account and fill in the application form. Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees. Once done, click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

