IIT-D releases GATE 2020 answer key at gate.iitd.ac.in; raise objection by Feb 21

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) has released the answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 on its official website gate.iitd.ac.in.

The window to submit answer key objections will open tomorrow, February 19, from 1:00 am. Candidates can login to gate.iitd.ac.in to raise objection till February 21, 2020.

GATE 2020 examinations were conducted on February 1, 2, 8, 9. The examinations were held in the Forenoon session (9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm).

Around 8.6 lakh candidates appeared for the GATE 2020 examination this year.

The GATE 2020 result will be announced on March 16, 2020, after the final answer keys are released.

The GATE score is valid for three years.

The exam schedule for the GATE 2020 was released on 28th November.

Steps to check GATE 2020 answer key

1. Visit the official website for GATE 2020- http://gate.iitd.ac.in/

2. Click on the first link titled 'View Question Papers and Answer Keys'

3. Find your subject and click on the View link beside it to check the GATE answer key 2020.

4. Save the answer for future reference.

About GATE exam:

According to the official website, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies. Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MHRD scholarship/assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.