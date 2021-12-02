IIT Bombay student gets job offer worth Rs 2.05 crore from THIS company

IIT Bombay started its placement session on December 1 and on the first day, Uber has offered the highest packages worth Rs 2.05 crores.

On the opening day of IIT Bombay placement on December 1, Uber offered a job offer worth Rs 2.05 crores. Another IIT Guwahati student has been offered nearly Rs 2 crore per year.

These offers are significantly higher than the previous year. For example, in 2020 the highest package given to any IIT Bombay student was Rs 1.54 crore. After a difficult 2020, when the coronavirus and global lockdowns impacted the businesses, this demonstrates how the markets have begun to stabilise.

In addition, 11 IIT Roorkee students have been offered jobs for more than Rs 1 crore per year, according to sources.

The IITs have reasons to be confident about these high-value offers because their alumni are climbing the corporate ladder all over the world, with Twitter's new CEO, Parag Agrawal, being the most recent example.

Parag Agrawal, the company's present CTO, will be appointed as the new CEO.

Parag Agrawal has been working with Twitter for over 10 years and was appointed as Chief Technology Officer in 2017. He is Computer Science and Engineering graduate from IIT Bombay, Parag Agrawal is a PhD from Stanford University.