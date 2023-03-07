Search icon
IIT Bombay declares CEED 2023 Result at ceed.iitb.ac.in, IIT CEED scorecard to release on March 11

The CEED 2023 Exam was conducted by IIT Bombay on January 22, 2023. The exam was held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. The scorecard for CEET Result 2023 is all set to release on March 11.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has released the CEED 2023 Result. Candidates who appeared for the Common Entrance Examination for Design, CEED 2023 can check their results via the official website - www.ceed.iitb.ac.in. 

The CEED 2023 Exam was conducted by IIT Bombay on January 22, 2023. The exam was held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. The scorecard for CEET Result 2023 is all set to release on March 11. 

CEED 2023 Result: Direct link to check IIT CEED 2023 Result 

CEED 2023 Result: Steps to check IIT CEED 2023 Result 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'CEED 2023 Result' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application number and other details, as prompted

Step 4: The CEED Result 2023 will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

According to IIT Bombay, the CEED 2023 Scorecard will be released on March 11, 2023. CEED 2023 Exam was held for students who wish to apply for PG courses and Ph.D. courses in Design.

Through the CEED Exam, candidates can apply for courses available at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Roorkee, and other design schools.

