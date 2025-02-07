IIT BHU recorded its highest placement package of Rs 2.2 crore per annum, with 1128 job offers and 424 internships.

The Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi has witnessed impressive placements in its latest placement drive. The highest package offered to a student this year stands at Rs 2.2 crore per annum, while the average package received by students is Rs 22.79 lakh per annum.

As of January 31, 2025, a total of 1,128 students have secured job offers, and 424 students have received internship opportunities. The placement process is still ongoing, with more students expected to be placed in the coming months.

The recruitment process has attracted top companies from various industries, including technology, consulting, finance, and core engineering sectors. Some of the major recruiters this year include Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Tata Steel, Amazon, Databricks, ITC, Samsung, Oracle, Walmart, and Qualcomm.

Professor Amit Patra, Director of IIT (BHU), expressed his happiness over the strong placement results. He stated, “This year’s placements reaffirm IIT (BHU)’s reputation as a top institute producing industry-ready professionals. The talent of our students and the institute’s commitment to academic and research excellence continue to attract top recruiters. We anticipate even greater achievements as the placement season progresses.”

IIT (BHU) has a rich history, with its engineering education beginning in 1919 under Banaras Engineering College (BENCO). Later, in 1968, it merged with MINMET and TECHNO to form the Institute of Technology (IT-BHU). The institute officially became IIT (BHU) Varanasi on June 29, 2012, through an Act of Parliament.