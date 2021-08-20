IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2021: Registration deadline extended for non-teaching posts â€“ Details here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai registration process for various non-teaching posts has been extended upto August 30, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of IIT Bhilai on iitbhilai.ac.in. This IIT Bhilai recruitment drive will fill up 8 posts in the organisation. Eligible candidates who wants to apply for administrative and technical posts can go through the details mentioned below –

Important dates:

Start date of online application: July 23, 2021 (10:00 Hours IST)

Last date for submission of the completed application form online: August 30, 2021 (17:00 Hours IST)

Last date for fee payment in SBI Collect: August 30, 2021 (17:00 Hours IST)

Last date for adding fee details: September 01, 2021 (10:00 Hours IST)

Vacancy details:

Administrative Posts

Post: Registrar (On contract)

Salary: L14 with 1,44,200/-

Post: Assistant

Salary: L4 with 25,500/-

Post: Junior Assistant C

Salary: L3 with 21,700/-

Technical Posts

Post: Executive Engineer

Salary: L11 with

67,700/-

Post: Senior Computer Engineer A

Salary: L10 with 56,100/-

Post: Junior Superintendent (Technical) B

Salary: L6 with 35,400/-

Post: Assistant (Technical) C

Salary: L4 with 25,500/-

Job Responsibilities: As per the official notification, Registrar shall be the custodian of the Institute Seal and Estate. The registrar is responsible for supervising the recruitment, posting, assessment, training, mentoring and welfare of the non-teaching staff of the institute as per the guidance provided by top administration of the institute. The registrar is the ex-officio Secretary (non-member) of the Board of Governors, Senate, Finance Committee and Building & Works Committee of the institute. Registrar provides data/information and submits statutory reports to Ministries and agencies, besides collecting/maintaining necessary records of all important functions/ activities of the institute.

IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2021: How to apply

- Visit iitbhilai.ac.in.

- On the home page, click on Administrative and Technical posts link.

- Click on apply online link.

- Fill in the application form and pay application fees.

- Submit details and fee

- Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further need.