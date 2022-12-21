IIM CAT Result 2022 DECLARED at iimcat.ac.in: Steps to download here

IIM CAT Result 2022 has been declared | Photo: PTI

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore has declared the CAT exam result 2022 at the official website - iimcat.ac.in. candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their IIM CAT Result 2022 from the official website. To check the result, candidates will have to login to the portal, using their ID and password. After the announcement of the CAT exam result, IIM admission will begin based on the CAT 2022 cutoff.

The official notice says, "CAT 2022 results have been declared at 5 pm Wednesday, December 21. Candidates can now download their official CAT 2022 scorecards by logging into the 'CAT 2022 Score Card Download' section. To login, please use the same login Id and password that have been used while registering for CAT 2022."

Read: IGNOU Entrance Exam 2023 registration deadline extended: Check revised dates, how to apply here

CAT Result 2022: How to download