Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IIM CAT Result 2022 declared, here's a rank-wise list of top MBA colleges to apply for

IIM CAT 2022 Result DECLARED: More than 2 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of which 11 male candidates scored 100 percentiles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

IIM CAT Result 2022 declared, here's a rank-wise list of top MBA colleges to apply for
File Photo

The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore has released the CAT 2022 Result. The scorecard for each candidate was uploaded on the official website - www.iimcat.ac.in. More than 2 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of which 11 male candidates scored 100 percentiles and 22 candidates scored 99.99 percentile. No female candidates this year secured the 100 percentiles.

CAT Result 2022: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.iimcat.ac.in 

Step 2: Now, click the “Login” link at the top right corner of the CAT 
webpage 

Step 3: The link will redirect to the CAT result login page. 

READ | IIM CAT Result 2022 DECLARED at iimcat.ac.in: Steps to download here

Step 4: From there, enter the CAT login credentials (User ID, Password, and Captcha) 

Step 5: After entering the CAT 2022 login details, click on the “Login” button 

Step 6: Click the “CAT 2022 result/ scorecard” download link

Step 7: The CAT 2022 exam result will appear on the monitor 

Step 8: Right-click on the result and click on the “Save as” option to download the scorecard.

READ | National Mathematics Day 2022: Know who is Srinivasa Ramanujan and his contribution to math

Top MBA colleges in India to apply in 

According to the NIRF 2022 ranking, here are the top MBA colleges in India

Rank 1. Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
Rank 2. Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
Rank 3. Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
Rank 4. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Rank 5. Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
Rank 6. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
Rank 7. Indian Institute of Management, Indore
Rank 8. XLRI – Xavier School of Management
Rank 9. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
Rank 10. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
Rank 11. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
Rank 12. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
Rank 13. Management Development Institute
Rank 14. Indian Institute of Management, Raipur
Rank 15. Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Katrina Kaif looks stunning as she poses in powder blue saree
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez attend trailer launch in sparkling red outfits
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
Looking for a honeymoon destination? Choose from these 5 romantically perfect Indian destinations
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICAI CA Result 2022: CA Inter, Final result likely to be declared in January at icai.org, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.