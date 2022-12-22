IIM CAT Result 2022 declared, here's a rank-wise list of top MBA colleges to apply for

File Photo

The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore has released the CAT 2022 Result. The scorecard for each candidate was uploaded on the official website - www.iimcat.ac.in. More than 2 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of which 11 male candidates scored 100 percentiles and 22 candidates scored 99.99 percentile. No female candidates this year secured the 100 percentiles.

CAT Result 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click the “Login” link at the top right corner of the CAT

webpage

Step 3: The link will redirect to the CAT result login page.

READ | IIM CAT Result 2022 DECLARED at iimcat.ac.in: Steps to download here

Step 4: From there, enter the CAT login credentials (User ID, Password, and Captcha)

Step 5: After entering the CAT 2022 login details, click on the “Login” button

Step 6: Click the “CAT 2022 result/ scorecard” download link

Step 7: The CAT 2022 exam result will appear on the monitor

Step 8: Right-click on the result and click on the “Save as” option to download the scorecard.

READ | National Mathematics Day 2022: Know who is Srinivasa Ramanujan and his contribution to math

Top MBA colleges in India to apply in

According to the NIRF 2022 ranking, here are the top MBA colleges in India

Rank 1. Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

Rank 2. Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

Rank 3. Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

Rank 4. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Rank 5. Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

Rank 6. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

Rank 7. Indian Institute of Management, Indore

Rank 8. XLRI – Xavier School of Management

Rank 9. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

Rank 10. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

Rank 11. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Rank 12. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Rank 13. Management Development Institute

Rank 14. Indian Institute of Management, Raipur

Rank 15. Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi