IIM CAT Result 2022 declared, here's a rank-wise list of top MBA colleges to apply for

The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore has released the CAT 2022 Result. The scorecard for each candidate was uploaded on the official website - www.iimcat.ac.in. More than 2 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of which 11 male candidates scored 100 percentiles and 22 candidates scored 99.99 percentile. No female candidates this year secured the 100 percentiles.
CAT Result 2022: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website - www.iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: Now, click the “Login” link at the top right corner of the CAT
webpage
Step 3: The link will redirect to the CAT result login page.
Step 4: From there, enter the CAT login credentials (User ID, Password, and Captcha)
Step 5: After entering the CAT 2022 login details, click on the “Login” button
Step 6: Click the “CAT 2022 result/ scorecard” download link
Step 7: The CAT 2022 exam result will appear on the monitor
Step 8: Right-click on the result and click on the “Save as” option to download the scorecard.
Top MBA colleges in India to apply in
According to the NIRF 2022 ranking, here are the top MBA colleges in India
Rank 1. Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
Rank 2. Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
Rank 3. Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
Rank 4. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Rank 5. Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
Rank 6. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
Rank 7. Indian Institute of Management, Indore
Rank 8. XLRI – Xavier School of Management
Rank 9. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
Rank 10. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
Rank 11. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
Rank 12. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
Rank 13. Management Development Institute
Rank 14. Indian Institute of Management, Raipur
Rank 15. Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi