IIM CAT 2025 Notification: Registration begins at iimcat.ac.in, check application process, eligibility, other details

EDUCATION
IIM CAT 2025 notification: The official notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, has been released and registration has begun today, August 1. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is conducting India's most prestigious MBA entrance exam this year. Eligible candidates can apply online on the IIM-CAT official website, iimcat.ac.in.
Eligible candidates for CAT 2025 must possess a bachelor’s degree with the minimum marks required on the official website, i.e, 50% marks. However, apart from the basic eligibility each IIM selects candidates according to its admission criteria. Students in their fourth year can also apply after which they need to attain the minimum required marks, failing which their candidature will be cancelled.
Those who possess CA, ICWA, CS, or FIAI professional degrees can also apply. There are no age limits for CAT 2025.
The exam will be held on November 30, 2025, Sunday, with three sessions in a single day. Candidates can download their admit card from November 5-30, 2025, while the result will be declared around the first week of January 2026, which is tentative.
For candidates from SC/ST/PwD categories, the fee is Rs 1,300 and for candidates from all other categories it is Rs 2,600 which is a one-time payment even if the candidate applies for more than one IIM. However, it is non-refundable.
Follow these steps to successfully register for CAT 2025:
-Visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.
-Click on the “New Candidate Registration” link.
-Complete the form with details like name, email ID, phone number, etc.,
-An OTP will be then generated along with login credentials.
-Use your user ID and password to sign in.
-In the CAT application form fill in all the required details carefully.
-Upload the required documents in the right format and size.
-Candidates can select up to six exam centers preference wise for where they want to take the exam.
-Using any online payment method, proceed to pay fot the registration fee.
-Review the application form and click on the “Submit” link.
-Download and print the application form.