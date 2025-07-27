IIM CAT 2025 notification released at iimcat.ac.in, know registration process, exam date, other details

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) has released its notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025). The notification says the CAT 2025 exam will be conducted on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) has released its notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025). The notification says the CAT 2025 exam will be conducted on Sunday, November 30, 2025. Candidates can check the CAT notification on the institute’s official website- iimcat.ac.in and download it from there. The registration for the exam will be from August 1 to September 13, 2025. The candidates for the management entrance exams can apply for CAT 2025 exam on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

The candidates should have a valid email id and mobile number to register for the exam. The notification for the CAT 2025 exam will be updated anytime on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Students are requested to keep a check for updates regularly. CAT exam is a management exam conducted every year at national level to select students for admissions to IIMs and other B-Schools across the country to study MBA. Those who qualify CAT will be selected for admissions at IIMs.

How to apply for CAT 2025?

The online applications must be completed through the official link. Candidates have to first register through the CAT 2025 registration link available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. After registering successfully, the link for the CAT 2025 application form will appear.

Steps to follow for registration, submitting application form, download

- Visit the official website of IIM CAT

-Click on 'New Registration' link

-Enter the email id and other required details

-Fill out the CAT 2025 application form

-Upload all required documents

-Submit the CAT application fee

-Save the application and click on submit