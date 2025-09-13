Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IIM CAT 2025: Last date to register for MBA entrance exam extended from Sept 13 till...; Know step by step guide to register, check eligibility

The last date for the registration of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) has been extended, earlier the last date to apply was September 2025 till 5 pm. Know step by step guide to register for CAT 2025

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 02:57 PM IST

IIM CAT 2025: Last date to register for MBA entrance exam extended from Sept 13 till...; Know step by step guide to register, check eligibility
The last date for the registration of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) has been extended till September 20. Earlier the last date to apply was September 2025 till 5 pm. This year the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is conducting the CAT exam. The exam is scheduled on November 30 and will be conducted in three shifts across nearly 170 cities.

Students can check the notification of the date extension at the official website iimcat.ac.in. All the eligible candidaes are advised to register and fill the form as early as posible on the IIM CAT official website.  According to the previous schedule, a correction window will open on 20th September, 2025, allowing candidates to update details such as their photograph, signature, and preferred test city.

What is CAT?

CAT (Common Admission test) is an enrance test required to take admissions in top B-schools in India. The CAT scores are accepted by all 21 IIMs as well as more than 1,000 B-schools across India. After shortlisting students on the bais of CAT scores, B-schools conduct Personal interview (PI) round and Group discussion round (GD) or Written Test (WAT) round to finally give admission to selected few. Final selection is based on CAT score and profile that includes, Class 10 and 12 scores, graduation marks, work experience, and academic as well as gender diversity.

The CAT exam consist of three sections, Quantitative Ability (QA), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC). The exam duration is 120 minutes. Extra 40 minutes are provided to PwD candidates.

CAT Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA (45% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates). Students in the final year of their degree or those who have completed all degree requirements and are awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

Step by step guide to register for CAT 2025

  1. Go to the official website, i.e. iimcat.ac.in.
  2. Click on the link of registration on the homepage.
  3. Register by adding important contact details like your email ID and mobile number. (Make sure to fill correctly as they can not be updated in a correction window)
  4. IIM Kozhikode will send your user id and password on the contact details.
  5. Login into your account by clicking on 'already registered' on your home page.
  6. Fill the application form with your personal and academic details correctly.
  7. Upload scanned documents like Photograph, signature and caste certificate.
  8. Choose up to five preferred exam cities.
  9. Select IIMs and courses you want to apply for along with preferred interview cities.
  10. Click on submit and pay the registeration fee, ie. Rs 2600 for general and 1300 for SC, ST category.
  11. Your application will be submited and a confirmation mail will come.
  12. Download the confirmation page for future reference.

 

