IIM CAT 2025: Last date to register for MBA entrance exam extended from Sept 13 till...; Know step by step guide to register, check eligibility

The last date for the registration of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) has been extended till September 20. Earlier the last date to apply was September 2025 till 5 pm. This year the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is conducting the CAT exam. The exam is scheduled on November 30 and will be conducted in three shifts across nearly 170 cities.

Students can check the notification of the date extension at the official website iimcat.ac.in. All the eligible candidaes are advised to register and fill the form as early as posible on the IIM CAT official website. According to the previous schedule, a correction window will open on 20th September, 2025, allowing candidates to update details such as their photograph, signature, and preferred test city.

What is CAT?

CAT (Common Admission test) is an enrance test required to take admissions in top B-schools in India. The CAT scores are accepted by all 21 IIMs as well as more than 1,000 B-schools across India. After shortlisting students on the bais of CAT scores, B-schools conduct Personal interview (PI) round and Group discussion round (GD) or Written Test (WAT) round to finally give admission to selected few. Final selection is based on CAT score and profile that includes, Class 10 and 12 scores, graduation marks, work experience, and academic as well as gender diversity.

The CAT exam consist of three sections, Quantitative Ability (QA), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC). The exam duration is 120 minutes. Extra 40 minutes are provided to PwD candidates.

CAT Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA (45% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates). Students in the final year of their degree or those who have completed all degree requirements and are awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

Step by step guide to register for CAT 2025