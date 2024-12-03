The objection submission window will remain open until 11:55 PM on December 5, 2024. According to the official notice, objections will be thoroughly reviewed before finalizing the results.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has released the provisional answer key for the IIM CAT 2024 examination on December 3, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the test can now access the answer key by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Steps to Download the IIM CAT 2024 Answer Key:

Go to the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in. Locate and click on the "IIM CAT 2024 Answer Key" link on the homepage. Log in using your credentials and submit the required details. View and download the displayed answer key. Print a copy for future reference.

Additionally, candidates who wish to challenge any responses in the provisional answer key can submit objections through the official website. The objection submission window will remain open until 11:55 PM on December 5, 2024. According to the official notice, objections will be thoroughly reviewed before finalizing the results.

The final CAT 2024 scorecards are expected to be available on the official portal by the second week of January 2025, with candidates likely to receive result notifications via SMS.

For the latest updates and further details, candidates should visit iimcat.ac.in.