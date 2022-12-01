Search icon
CAT 2022 answer key released at iimcat.ac.in, check direct link here

The official IIM CAT answer key 2022 is available on the official website, imcat.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 Answer Key has been released. The official IIM CAT answer key 2022 is available on the official website, imcat.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for IIM CAT 2022 can check and download the answer key through the official website. Candidates must enter their user ID and password in order to access the CAT 2022 answer key.

The response sheets are also available along with the CAT 2022 Answer key for the candidates' reference. Candidates have until December 4, 2022, to object to the provisional CAT 2022 answer key. The official notification released on the IIM CAT website states, "The Candidate Response tab and Objection Form tab for CAT 2022 will be active from 11.00 AM on 1st December 2022 till 5:00 PM on 04th December 2022. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration."

CAT 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website--iimcat.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the CAT 2022 login
  • A new login window would open
  • Key in your username and password
  • Submit details and access the answer key
  • Take a printout of the CAT 2022 answer key PDF for future reference

CAT 2022 Answer Key: Direct link

CAT is held in three sections, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA)

