CAT 2022 admit card to be released today at iimcat.ac.in, know how to download

File photo

Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) to release CAT 2022 Admit Card today (October 27, 2022). Once released, candidates can download their IIM CAT 2022 admit cards through the official website – iimcat.ac.in. According to the official schedule, IIM CAT Admit Card will be available to download from 5 PM onwards on the official website. IIM CAT 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 27, 2022.

Once the CAT Admit Card is released, candidates are advised to print a copy to bring to their specific testing locations.

CAT 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download