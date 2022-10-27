Search icon
CAT 2022 admit card to be released today at iimcat.ac.in, know how to download

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards today from the official website – iimcat.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 07:23 AM IST

File photo

Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) to release CAT 2022 Admit Card today (October 27, 2022). Once released, candidates can download their IIM CAT 2022 admit cards through the official website – iimcat.ac.in. According to the official schedule, IIM CAT Admit Card will be available to download from 5 PM onwards on the official website. IIM CAT 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 27, 2022.

Once the CAT Admit Card is released, candidates are advised to print a copy to bring to their specific testing locations.

CAT 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download

  • Visit the CAT 2022 official website at iimcat.ac.in
  • Click on the link provided to download the admit card
  • Enter your application number, date of birth, and other required details
  • Your CAT 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.
