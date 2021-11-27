IIM CAT 2021 to be conducted tomorrow - Check exam day guidelines

IIM CAT 2021: Check the list of important points which candidates must keep in mind before going for IIM CAT 2021.

The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 tomorrow (November 28, 2021).

IIM CAT 2021 Admit card was released on October 27. Candidates who have yet to download their CAT admit card 2021 can do so from the official website of IIM CAT - iimcat.ac.in.

IIM-A has decided to decrease the number of questions asked in the exam and the duration of the exam has been reduced from three hours to two hours, just like last year.

Now, students will have 40 minutes to solve each section. Thus to ensure students are able to complete the exam, IIM-Ahmedabad will be reducing the number of questions as well. CAT 2021 exam will have questions from verbal ability and reading comprehension, quantitative ability, and data interpretation, and logical reasoning.

Over 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for the MBA entrance this year. It is scheduled to be conducted at over 400 test centres, spread across 159 cities.

IIM CAT 2021: Exam Day Guidelines

- Candidates should arrive at the testing centre at least 30 minutes before the gate closes. The reporting time has been specified on the admit card.

- All candidates must download and print their admit cards on A4 paper from the official website.

- Admit card will be considered valid If the candidate's photo and signature are properly printed on the.

- Candidates must bring their printed admit card as well as their original ID proof to the exam centre.

- Candidates can use the Google map link embedded in the electronic version of the admit card to locate the examination centre.

- All candidates must include a photograph on their admit card in the space provided. The photograph should be the same as the one used in the application process.

- In the examination hall, mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles are not allowed.