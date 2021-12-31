IIM CAT 2021 Result latest update: Result likely to be declared on THIS date - Check details here

CAT Result 2021: Indian Institute of Management, IIM (Ahmedabad) to declare the Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) result soon. IIM CAT Result 2021 will be available on the official website -- iimcat.ac.in (once declared). As per media reports, IIM Ahmedabad CAT 2021 result is likely to be released on the first Saturday of January 2022. This means CAT 2021 result is likely to be declared on January 1, 2022

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has released the answer key for the IIM CAT 2021 on December 8.

IIM-A has conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 on November 28, 2021. Candidates who have yet to download their CAT admit card 2021 can do so from the official website of IIM CAT - iimcat.ac.in.

Over 2.31 lakh candidates registered for the MBA entrance this year. A total of 191660 candidates appeared for the CAT entrance test. It is scheduled to be conducted at over 400 test centres, spread across 159 cities.

IIM CAT 2021: How to download RESULT

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT, iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Registered Candidate Login” link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your User ID and password, and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your CAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result