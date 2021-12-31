IIM CAT 2021 Result: Likely to be declared SOON on iimcat.ac.in - Check past year trends here

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is likely to declare the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) Result soon. As per past year trends, the IIM CAT result is likely to be declared by January 5, 2022. Candidates can check the result on the official website – iimcat.ac.in, once the result is released.

However, IIM Ahmedabad CAT 2021 Result Date has not been officially announced yet. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has released the answer key for the IIM CAT 2021 on December 8.

IIM-A has conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 on November 28, 2021. Candidates who have yet to download their CAT admit card 2021 can do so from the official website of IIM CAT - iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2021 Result Date: Past year trends

2018: January 5, 2019

2019: January 4, 2020

2020: January 2, 2021

2021: Likely by January 3, 2022

Over 2.31 lakh candidates registered for the MBA entrance this year. A total of 191660 candidates appeared for the CAT entrance test. It is scheduled to be conducted at over 400 test centres, spread across 159 cities.

IIM CAT 2021: Steps to download RESULT

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT, iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Registered Candidate Login” link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your User ID and password, and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your CAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result