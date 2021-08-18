IIM CAT 2021 exam: Eligibility criteria relaxed for these aspirants - Check details

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 eligibility criteria has been updated by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. With the removal of the minimum marks (45% and 50%) criteria, CAT aspirants can now appear for the exam on the basis of “promotion/pass” certificate instead of “award of marks” certificates.

Candidates can fill in with the “Promotion or Pass” certificates in any of last two years of their bachelor’s degree instead of “marks” certificates.

The relaxation will help CAT 2021 aspirants to complete their application and submit the form.

The CAT centre’s decision came as an answer to queries from aspirants of the coveted MBA entrance exam. The Institute has resolved the issue regarding registration for the written exam.

However, only aspirants completing the bachelor’s program in this graduation year (2021) and those in their final year and set to graduate in 2022 can avail this eligibility relaxation. Final year students with “award of marks” are also eligible for this relaxation in eligibility.

The change is due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced most universities and educational institutions to reassess their evaluation processes. Students were promoted in the absence of the performance evaluation available with examinations. Hence, many universities have not given marks certificates to promoted students but instead only a “promotion/ pass certificate.”

As per the official notification, the relaxation is only applicable with regard to the eligibility criteria for the CAT 2021 written exam. It advises candidates to look at and follow specific admission policies of respective institutions.