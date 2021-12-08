IIM CAT 2021 answer key RELEASED at iimcat.ac.in- Check direct link here

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has released the answer key for the IIM Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 today, December 8. The answer key of the exam has been released on the official website of the examination, iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates who wish to check their answer keys for the CAT 2021 examination can do so by visiting the official website, iimcat.ac.in, and typing in their User ID and Password. Candidates must note that the answer key will remain active till December 11, 2021.

The official notification on the IIM CAT 2021 website reads, “The Candidate Response tab and Objection Management tab for CAT 2021 will be active from 10.00 AM on December 8 till 5:00 PM on December 11. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration.”

IIM CAT 2021: How to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT, iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login tab.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your User ID and password, and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your CAT 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the answer key for future reference.

Direct link to check IIM CAT 2021 answer key

Candidates can download the answer key and tally their responses from the examination to get an idea of their scores in the IIM CAT 2021 examination. IIM Ahmedabad is likely to release the results of the IIM CAT 2021 exam in the first week of January 2022.