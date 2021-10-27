IIM CAT 2021 Admit Card expected today: Know how to download hall ticket from iimcat.ac.in

The CAT for admission to a B-School will be held on November 26 and as per the schedule.

The Common Admissions Test (CAT) 2021 admit cards is likely to be released today (October 27). The entrance exam for admission to a B-School will be held on November 26 and as per the schedule.

The Indian Institutes of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) that will conduct the exam will be released at iimcat.ac.in.

IIM-A has decided to decrease the number of questions asked in the exam and the duration of the exam has been reduced from three hours to two hours, just like last year.

Now, students will have 40 minutes to solve each section. Thus to ensure students are able to complete the exam, IIM-Ahmedabad will be reducing the number of questions as well. CAT 2021 exam will have questions from verbal ability and reading comprehension, quantitative ability, and data interpretation, and logical reasoning.

Over 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for the MBA entrance this year. It is scheduled to be conducted at over 400 test centres, spread across 159 cities.

How to download CAT 2021 admit card/hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Download admit card

Students have to make sure that the hall ticket has no error. So, they need to check their names, spelling, and other details. In case of any error, they need to raise concerns with authorities and get it corrected.

It is mandatory for students to take the admit card with them to the exam hall for verification purposes.