IIM Ahmedabad awards students first MBA degree in its 54th convocation

Headlines

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

HomeEducation

Education

IIM Ahmedabad awards students first MBA degree in its 54th convocation

It was a historic day for India's premier institute to award its students an MBA's degree, instead of a PGP (Post-Graduate Programme) in Management diploma.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 17, 2019, 08:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) in its 54th convocation, which was held on March 16, 2019, awarded its students its first Masters' degree. It was a historic day for India's premier institute to award its students an MBA's degree, instead of a PGP (Post-Graduate Programme) in Management diploma.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is one of India's premier and recognisable chain of institutions whose alumni are very well placed across the world.

IIM-A, this year to it's passing out students, awarded them with MBA degrees, which have been possible after IIM Act 2017, after the act became law in December 2017.

While, IIM-Ahmedabad, this year provided MBA degree to its students, IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta did the same in their previous session.

Students who are aspiring to study in one of India's premier institutes should note that the institute have also increased their fee for the flagship course. The fee in IIM-A has been increased by 4.5%. Speaking about the fee hike move, IIM-A director Errol D Souza said that the move has been done after a green signal from the governing council. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

    Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

    IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: Big setback for Sri Lanka! Star spinner ruled out due to...

    Meet brothers who became ‘India’s youngest CEOs’ aged 10, 12; now work for…

    Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

    IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: India call SRH star as back-up for doubtful all-rounder

    MORE

    सर्वाधिक देखे गए

    Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

    Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

    Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

    Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

    Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

    MORE

    पसंदीदा वीडियो

    MORE

    डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE