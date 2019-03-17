IIM Ahmedabad awards students first MBA degree in its 54th convocation

It was a historic day for India's premier institute to award its students an MBA's degree, instead of a PGP (Post-Graduate Programme) in Management diploma.

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) in its 54th convocation, which was held on March 16, 2019, awarded its students its first Masters' degree. It was a historic day for India's premier institute to award its students an MBA's degree, instead of a PGP (Post-Graduate Programme) in Management diploma.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is one of India's premier and recognisable chain of institutions whose alumni are very well placed across the world.

IIM-A, this year to it's passing out students, awarded them with MBA degrees, which have been possible after IIM Act 2017, after the act became law in December 2017.

While, IIM-Ahmedabad, this year provided MBA degree to its students, IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta did the same in their previous session.

Students who are aspiring to study in one of India's premier institutes should note that the institute have also increased their fee for the flagship course. The fee in IIM-A has been increased by 4.5%. Speaking about the fee hike move, IIM-A director Errol D Souza said that the move has been done after a green signal from the governing council.