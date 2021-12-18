IIFT MBA (IB) Exam 2022: New exam dates released at iift.nta.nic.in - Check schedule here

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT 2021) has been rescheduled in some states due to cyclones which affected a few cities. The new exam date has been released by National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 23, 2021. Candidates can check the official date available on the website, iift.nta.nic.in.

The exam has been postponed in these states -- Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal. The exam cities are - Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneshwar, Sambalpur, Cuttack, Kolkata, Durgapur.

As per the official notice, exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 23, 2021 (Thursday) from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon.

IIFT Exam 2021 schedule:

IIFT Exam 2021 rescheduled: December 23, 2021

IIFT Admit Card 2021 released: December 17, 2021

IIFT Exam 2021: Steps to download Admit Card

Visit the official website-iift.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the "Admit Card IIFT MBA(IB) 2022-24” link.

Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who appeared at the exam centre at G.H. Raisoni School of Business Management, Nagpur on December 05, 2021, could not complete the exam on account of technical difficulties.

The official notice reads, “Candidates who appeared in the exam on 05.12.2021 at the said Centre have the option of appearing in the exam scheduled on 23.12.2021 or not. In case they choose to appear in the exam that will be conducted on 23.12.2021, the higher of the marks obtained by them in the exam (i.e marks secured by them in the exam held on 05.12.2021 or on 23.12.2021 whichever is higher) will be considered.”

Fresh admit cards for December 23, 2021 exam will be released on iift.nta.nic.in.