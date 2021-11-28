IIFT MBA Exam 2022: NTA released admit card at iift.nta.ac.in - Direct link

IIFT MBA 2022 admit card has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download NTA IIFT MBA 2022 admit card on its official website, iift.nta.nic.in.

NTA IIFT MBA exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on December 5, 2021. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode. IIFT MBA exam 2022 will be held in more than 68 cities across the country.

Candidates should bring the IIFT MBA 2022 admit card to the examination hall.

IIFT MBA 2022 Admit card: How to Download

Go to the official website of IIFT MBA 2022.

On the home page, click on the ‘IIFT MBA 2022 Admit Card’ link.

Enter your details -- Application Number, Date of Birth, and security pin and submit.

Download IIFT MBA 2022 Admit Card

Take a printout of the IIFT MBA 2022 Admit Card for future reference.

IIFT exam pattern 2022: Section and Total questions

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension: 35

Quantitative Analysis: 25

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning: 30

General Awareness (GK): 20

Total: 110