IGNOU June TEE 2022 date sheet OUT at ignou.ac.in: Check all important details here

IGNOU June TEE 2023 | Photo: PTI

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the date sheet for IGNOU June TEE 2022 on the official website. Candidates who wish to appear for the IGNOU June Term End Exam 2023 can check the timetable at -- ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply for June 2022 TEE for online programmes is till January 20, 2023, at 6 pm.

According to the IGNOU June 2023 timetable, the online courses will begin on January 23 and will end on February 10, 2023. The IGNOU June TEE 2023 will be held in two shifts- the first shift will be between 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The exam dates have been released for programme code- CAL, CFL, CFN, CIT, CLIS, CPSCM, CRD, CRUL, CSLC, CTRBS, CTS, CUL, DTS, PGCAP, PGCGPS, PGDGPS, PGDSS, BCA, BCOM, BLIS, BSW, BTS, MATS, MBA, MCA, MGPS, MHD.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 date sheet: How to check