IGNOU December TEE 2022 admit card OUT at ignou.ac.in: Here's how to check

IGNOU December TEE 2022 admit card has been released at the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 01:30 PM IST

IGNOU December TEE 2022 admit card has been released | Photo
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for December Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 at the official website-- ignou.ac.in. Candidates who will appear for the IGNOU December TEE 2022 can now check and download their IGNOU December TEE 2022 hall ticket from the official website. 
 
December TEE will begin on December 2 and it will go on till January 9, 2023. IGNOU December TEE examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm across various centres in the country. 
 
 
IGNOU TEE December Hall Ticket 2022: How to download
  • Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in
  • Click on IGNOU TEE December Hall Ticket 2022 link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the admit card and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
