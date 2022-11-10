IGNOU December TEE 2022: Registration process to end today, how to apply here

IGNOU December TEE 2022 | Photo: PTI

The examination form submission window for IGNOU TEE December 2022 will be closed today (November 10) by the Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU. Candidates can still submit their IGNOU TEE December 2022 from the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

Candidates will have to pay a late fee of Rs 1100 on applying after today. The window of application with late fees will open between November 11 to 15.

IGNOU TEE December 2022: How to apply