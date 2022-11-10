Search icon
IGNOU December TEE 2022: Registration process to end today, how to apply here

IGNOU December TEE 2022 examination submission form will end today (November 10).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

IGNOU December TEE 2022: Registration process to end today, how to apply here
IGNOU December TEE 2022 | Photo: PTI

The examination form submission window for IGNOU TEE December 2022 will be closed today (November 10) by the Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU. Candidates can still submit their IGNOU TEE December 2022 from the official website-- ignou.ac.in. 

Candidates will have to pay a late fee of Rs 1100 on applying after today. The window of application with late fees will open between November 11 to 15. 

IGNOU TEE December 2022: How to apply 

  • Visit the official website-- ignou.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Online submission of examination form for December 2022 extended up to November 10 without late fee
  • A new page will appear on the screen
  • After reading the notice and instructions, click on the link that reads 'Proceed to fill examination form'
  • Enter the asked credentials and fill in the examination form
  • Pay the examination fee and click on the submit option.
