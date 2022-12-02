IGNOU TEE December 2022 Exam to begin today, check exam guidelines, do's and don'ts

File Photo

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU is set to conduct the Term End Examination, TEE from today, December 2, 2022. The exam will be conducted till January 9, 2022. The hall ticket has been released on the official website - www.ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU Term End Examination will be held in two shifts - 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

READ | DU UG Admission: DU Spot Round 2 allocation list set to release today at du.ac.in

IGNOU TEE December Exam 2022: Do's and Don'ts

Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam centres.

Candidates should reach out well in advance before the exam begins. Candidates should arrive at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.

Candidates must follow all Covid-19 safety protocols. Sanitise your hands and wear a mask at all times.

Candidates are advised to carry a valid photo ID proof such as Aadhar Card, Driver’s License, etc to the exam centres with the admit card/hall ticket.