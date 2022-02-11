IGNOU TEE December 2021: Term end exam date released at ignou.ac.in - Check official notice

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the TEE 2021 exam dates today on February 11, 2022. IGNOU TEE 2021 December session exam will begin from March 4, 2022. Candidates can check the exam dates on the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

“It is notified that the Term End Examination (TEE) December 2021 of the University will be conducted across the country and in overseas centres from March 04, 2022, onwards for all the programmes of the University,” the official notice read.

Earlier, December TEE was scheduled to be held from January 20 to February 23 which was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.

The Term End Exams will be conducted in the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) pattern for BDP/BTS/BCA/BSW, CBCS-based bachelors and Honors degree and other programmes.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” reads the notice.