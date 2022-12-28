Search icon
IGNOU January Session 2023 Registration begins: Important documents, how to apply and more

IGNOU January Registration 2023 starts today at the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU January Session 2023 Registration begins: Important documents, how to apply and more
IGNOU January Session 2023 registration starts| Photo: PTI

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Registration 2023 has begun for the January 2023 session at the official website-- ignou.ac.in. Candidates who are willing to apply for IGNOU January Session 2023 can apply from the website. The last date to apply for January 2023 session is January 31, 2023. 

"In a particular admission cycle, the facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one program only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected," reads an official statement.

IGNOU Admission 2023: Important documents

  • Scanned Photograph
  • Scanned Signature
  • Scanned copy of Age Proof
  • Relevant Educational Qualification
  • Experience Certificate (if any)
  • Category Certificate
  • BPL Certificate

IGNOU Registration 2023: How to apply

  • Go to the official website--ignou.ac.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the IGNOU Admission link
  • A new page will open with the January registration link
  • Register or log in and access the IGNOU admission portal
  • Apply for the IGNOU January Session 2023
  • Upload the asked documents and submit details
  • Pay the registration fee and submit the form
  • Take a printout for future reference. 
