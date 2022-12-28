IGNOU January Session 2023 Registration begins: Important documents, how to apply and more

IGNOU January Session 2023 registration starts| Photo: PTI

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Registration 2023 has begun for the January 2023 session at the official website-- ignou.ac.in. Candidates who are willing to apply for IGNOU January Session 2023 can apply from the website. The last date to apply for January 2023 session is January 31, 2023.

"In a particular admission cycle, the facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one program only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected," reads an official statement.

IGNOU Admission 2023: Important documents

Scanned Photograph

Scanned Signature

Scanned copy of Age Proof

Relevant Educational Qualification

Experience Certificate (if any)

Category Certificate

BPL Certificate

IGNOU Registration 2023: How to apply