IGNOU July 2022 re-registration deadline extended: Check last date to apply, steps here

IGNOU July session re-registration 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the July 2022 session re-registration deadline to September 25. Candidates can now re-registration for the July session through the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to complete the re-registration process was August 25.

IGNOU through its official Twitter handle informed, "Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 25th September 2022."

IGNOU July 2022 Session: How to re-register

Visit the official websites- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the IGNOU July session re-registration link

Register with basic details and the course opted for

Log in again and fill out the application form

Click on submit and pay the IGNOU re-registration application fee

Download and take a printout of the application form for further reference.

Candidates can check the IGNOU re-registration status after 30 days of submitting the application form. The university started the IGNOU's July 2022 re-registration process on May 20.

Read: JEECUP 2022 Counselling round 3 registration to end today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in: Here's how to apply