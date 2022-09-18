Search icon
IGNOU July 2022 re-registration deadline extended: Check last date to apply, steps here

IGNOU has extended the July 2022 session re-registration deadline to September 25.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 10:14 PM IST

IGNOU July session re-registration 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the July 2022 session re-registration deadline to September 25. Candidates can now re-registration for the July session through the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to complete the re-registration process was August 25.

IGNOU through its official Twitter handle informed, "Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 25th September 2022."

IGNOU July 2022 Session: How to re-register 

  • Visit the official websites- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the IGNOU July session re-registration link
  • Register with basic details and the course opted for
  • Log in again and fill out the application form
  • Click on submit and pay the IGNOU re-registration application fee
  • Download and take a printout of the application form for further reference.

Candidates can check the IGNOU re-registration status after 30 days of submitting the application form. The university started the IGNOU's July 2022 re-registration process on May 20.

