IGNOU July session 2022 re-registration to end today: See website, steps to apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) application window for the July 2022 session re-registration process will close today, September 25. Candidates who want to apply can still register for the IGNOU July session 2022 from the official website – www.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU on its official website stated, "In case you face difficulty in registering on the portal (not getting OTP/ forgot Username/Password or any other difficulty), please approach your Regional Centre for re-setting of your account/updating email ID or mobile number."

IGNOU Re-registration July 2022 Session: How to apply

Visit the official website – www.ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the relevant application link

Register with the required details

Login with the credentials and then proceed with the online application process

Fill in all the required details and then click on submit

Download and take a printout of the IGNOU July 2022 session application form for future reference.

