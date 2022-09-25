Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IGNOU July session 2022 re-registration to end today: See website, steps to apply

IGNOU July session 2022 re-registration window will be closed today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 07:15 AM IST

IGNOU July session 2022 re-registration to end today: See website, steps to apply
IGNOU July session 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) application window for the July 2022 session re-registration process will close today, September 25. Candidates who want to apply can still register for the IGNOU July session 2022 from the official website – www.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU on its official website stated, "In case you face difficulty in registering on the portal (not getting OTP/ forgot Username/Password or any other difficulty), please approach your Regional Centre for re-setting of your account/updating email ID or mobile number."

IGNOU Re-registration July 2022 Session: How to apply

  • Visit the official website – www.ignou.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the relevant application link
  • Register with the required details
  • Login with the credentials and then proceed with the online application process
  • Fill in all the required details and then click on submit
  • Download and take a printout of the IGNOU July 2022 session application form for future reference.

Read: AP TET Result 2022 expected today at aptet.apcfss.in, know how to check scorecard online

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Private school student shoots at principal after being scolded for fighting with peer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.