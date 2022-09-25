IGNOU July session 2022 re-registration to end today: See website, steps to apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) application window for the July 2022 session re-registration process will close today, September 25. Candidates who want to apply can still register for the IGNOU July session 2022 from the official website – www.ignou.ac.in.
IGNOU on its official website stated, "In case you face difficulty in registering on the portal (not getting OTP/ forgot Username/Password or any other difficulty), please approach your Regional Centre for re-setting of your account/updating email ID or mobile number."
IGNOU Re-registration July 2022 Session: How to apply
Read: AP TET Result 2022 expected today at aptet.apcfss.in, know how to check scorecard online