IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021: NTA extends registration date till THIS Date - Details inside

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD Entrance Exam 2021 registration date has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can now register for the IGNOU PhD entrance exam 2022 till January 14, 2022, through the official website NTA IGNOU on ignou.nta.ac.in.

The official notification reads that “With a view to remove hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date further for submission of the online application form.”

The application correction window will open on January 16 and will end on January 18, 2022. “Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) up to 11:50 pm on 18 January 2022,” the NTA statement said.

The selection process for the candidates will be done for PhD programmes on the basis of the IGNOU entrance test and interview or presentation.

IGNOU PhD Information Bulletin: Direct Link

IGNOU PhD Application: Direct Link

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021: How to apply

Go to the official website of NTA IGNOU, ignou.nta.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the IGNOU registration link

Enter the required login details

Fill in the application form and pay the application fee.

Take a hard copy for future use