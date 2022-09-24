Search icon
IGNOU MBA Admission 2022: Registration deadline extended to THIS date, check details

IGNOU MBA Admission 2022: Candidates can register for the IGNOU MBA programme on the official website- ignou.ac.in till September 30.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 06:48 AM IST

File photo

The application deadline for Master of Business Administration (MBA) admission 2022 has been extended by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Candidates can now register for the IGNOU MBA programme on the official website- ignou.ac.in till September 30. Earlier the last date to apply was September 22, 2022.

For IGNOU MBA Admission 2022, candidates are required to upload the following documents:

  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Birth certificate or 10th pass certificate for age proof
  • Qualification certificate (12th marksheet, or graduation pass certificate)
  • Experience certificate (if any)
  • Category certificate (other than general)
  • Identity proof
  • BPL certificate (if Below Poverty Line)

IGNOU MBA Admissions 2022: Steps to register

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on “last date of admission for online and ODL (distance) programmes for July 2022 session is extended” link.
  • Click on either distance or online link.
  • Enter the login details and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy for further need.
