IGNOU MBA Admission 2022: Last date TODAY to apply for MBA programme at ignou.ac.in

File photo

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to conclude the application process for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) admission 2022 today. Candidates can register for the IGNOU MBA programme on the official website- ignou.ac.in till today (September 30). Earlier the last date to apply was September 22, 2022.

For IGNOU MBA Admission 2022, candidates are required to upload the following documents:

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Birth certificate or 10th pass certificate for age proof

Qualification certificate (12th marksheet, or graduation pass certificate)

Experience certificate (if any)

Category certificate (other than general)

Identity proof

BPL certificate (if Below Poverty Line)

IGNOU MBA Admissions 2022: Steps to register